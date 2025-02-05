FMC Corporation (FMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Curt Brooks - Director, Investor Relations
Pierre Brondeau - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Sandifer - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Ronaldo Pereira - President
Conference Call Participants
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Josh Spector - UBS
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Richard Garchitorena - Wells Fargo
Arun Viswanathan - RBC
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
Kevin McCarthy - VRP
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for FMC Corporation.
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Curt Brooks, Director of Investor Relations for FMC Corporation. Please go ahead.
Curt Brooks
Thanks. Good afternoon, and welcome to FMC Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Sandifer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Ronaldo Pereira, President. Pierre will review our fourth quarter performance, provide an outlook for first quarter and full year 2025 performance, and share our 2027 financial targets. Andrew will provide an overview of select financial results, followed by a strategy update from Ronaldo. After our prepared remarks, we will take questions.
Our earnings release and today's slide presentation are available on our website and the prepared remarks from today's discussion will be made available after the call. Let me remind you that today's presentation and discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors, including but not limited
