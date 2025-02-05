Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jenn Kettnich - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ynon Kreiz - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony DiSilvestro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Alexander Perry - Bank of America

Megan Clapp - Morgan Stanley

Chris Horvers - JPMorgan

Arpine Kocharyan - UBS

Eric Handler - Roth Capital

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello, my name is Jessica, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mattel, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Jenn Kettnich, VP of Investor Relations at Mattel. You may begin.

Jenn Kettnich

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer. As you know, this afternoon we reported Mattel's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which we will provide some time for questions.

Today's discussion, earnings release, and slide presentation may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, which are defined in the slide presentation and earnings release appendices. Please note that gross billings figures referenced on this call will be stated in constant currency unless stated otherwise. References made throughout this call to historical market share and market share rankings are sourced from Circana.

Our earnings release, slide presentation, and supplemental non-GAAP information can be accessed through the Investors section of our corporate website, corporate.mattel.com and the information required by Regulation G regarding non-GAAP financial measures as well as