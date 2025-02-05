The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Robinson - Investor Relations

Jesse Singh - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Lada - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Keith Hughes - Truist

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

John Lovallo - UBS

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Operator

Welcome to The AZEK Company's First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Eric Robinson. Please go ahead, Eric.

Eric Robinson

Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. We issued our earnings press release and a supplemental earnings presentation this afternoon to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.azekco.com. The earnings press release was also furnished via 8-K on the SEC's website. I'm joined today by Jesse Singh, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Lada, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties as described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements. Additionally, during today's call, we will