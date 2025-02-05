Alphabet Q4 2024 Earnings Update
Summary
- Alphabet had a bit of a mixed earnings call. While there were some encouraging data points related to the future of search, their tone in the near-term outlook clamped down on the enthusiasm a bit.
- For the 10th consecutive quarter, Google Network’s revenue went down. Cloud revenue growth decelerated from 35.0% YoY in 3Q’24 to 30.1% in 4Q’24.
- Google Services posted 39% operating margin and high 70s incremental operating margin. Google Cloud also posted its highest ever margin.
