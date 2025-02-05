Intel: Future Is Still Bright But It Will Be A Long Ride
Summary
- Overall, it was a good yearly result for Intel, considering the continued glut of traditional semiconductor segments with limited exposure to AI.
- Intel Products' CCG surprisingly delivered a revenue decline YoY due to competition. This is disturbing as this segment will face more competition this year from new entrants.
- While Intel Foundry is the future growth driver, it will take time because of the long product cycle and experience curve associated with 18A.
- At Intel's current price of around $19 per share, you are buying it at half the intrinsic value of the Product team and everything else for free.
