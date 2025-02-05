Intel: Future Is Still Bright But It Will Be A Long Ride

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
302 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Overall, it was a good yearly result for Intel, considering the continued glut of traditional semiconductor segments with limited exposure to AI.
  • Intel Products' CCG surprisingly delivered a revenue decline YoY due to competition. This is disturbing as this segment will face more competition this year from new entrants.
  • While Intel Foundry is the future growth driver, it will take time because of the long product cycle and experience curve associated with 18A.
  • At Intel's current price of around $19 per share, you are buying it at half the intrinsic value of the Product team and everything else for free.

Computer Education Training Class

sefa ozel

Intel 2024 Key Takeaway

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) (NEOE:INTC:CA) just released its 2025 Q4 and full-year results. First, let's start with their quarterly results.

Intel achieved revenue above their midpoint guidance of $13.8B, which they guided last quarter. Due to the

This article was written by

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
302 Followers
As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. These changes initiate a corrective force that returns the stock to its intrinsic value. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how they will affect its future prospects. I believe that companies undergoing these strategic changes present investors with the highest return possible due to the many misconceptions and uncertainties associated with the stock. Seeking Alpha serves as an outlet for my thoughts, and all that is going through my mind in regards to developments in the companies I'm tracking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News