With Trump's tariffs hitting Canada and Mexico and immediate follow-up news that the tariff deadline would be extended, the markets will likely have significant volatility this year as they react to the frequent, often unpredictable decisions from the Trump administration. When
SVOL: Questionable Changes In Holdings Add Too Much Risk (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Due to recent unpredictable market conditions and significant shifts in SVOL's holdings, I am downgrading SVOL from a Buy to a Hold.
- SVOL has moved away from bonds and treasuries, adding complex and less predictable ETFs like QIS and SCY, raising concerns about its stability.
- SVOL's 54% allocation in SPY and its covered call strategy increase its risk and unpredictability, making it less appealing for income investors.
- Given the increased complexity and unpredictability, investors might consider more stable income funds linked to equities like QQQI or opt for more predictable (but riskier) short-VIX funds like ZVOL.
