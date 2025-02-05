According to the latest Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals, 2024 saw a 15-year high in Canadian business and consumer insolvencies - about 375 daily. The group expects pressure on companies and consumers to continue in 2025 amid threats from potential
Canadian Insolvencies At 15-Year High And Rising
Summary
- According to the latest Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals, 2024 saw a 15-year high in Canadian business and consumer insolvencies.
- The Bank of Canada has lowered its benchmark interest rate to three percent, down from a high of five percent, as the economy has weakened.
- Of the 1.2 million Canadian mortgages that renew in 2025, around 85% were contracted when the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate was at or below 1% compared with 3% now.
