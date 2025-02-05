J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025: Healthcare's Roadmap For The Year Ahead

Feb. 05, 2025 1:55 AM ETJNJ, LLY, GILD, NVO, NVDA, IQV, ILMN, TEM, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB
Global X ETFs
3.35K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Major deals, including Johnson & Johnson’s $14.6B Intra-Cellular acquisition, signal renewed dealmaking, supported by nearly $1T in industry financial capacity.
  • Strategic partnerships between tech and healthcare companies aim to unlock value from vast clinical datasets.
  • Technology adoption could address the projected shortfall of 10 million workers by 2030 through automation and efficiency gains.

Gps navigation road map pin hospital medical

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Global X attended the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which featured presentations from over 500 leading companies to nearly 10,000 attendees. The conference, widely regarded as healthcare’s most influential annual gathering, highlighted such key themes as regulatory outlook, AI

This article was written by

Global X ETFs
3.35K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
LLY--
Eli Lilly and Company
GILD--
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
NVO--
Novo Nordisk A/S
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News