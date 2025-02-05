Global X attended the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which featured presentations from over 500 leading companies to nearly 10,000 attendees. The conference, widely regarded as healthcare’s most influential annual gathering, highlighted such key themes as regulatory outlook, AI
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025: Healthcare's Roadmap For The Year Ahead
Summary
- Major deals, including Johnson & Johnson’s $14.6B Intra-Cellular acquisition, signal renewed dealmaking, supported by nearly $1T in industry financial capacity.
- Strategic partnerships between tech and healthcare companies aim to unlock value from vast clinical datasets.
- Technology adoption could address the projected shortfall of 10 million workers by 2030 through automation and efficiency gains.
