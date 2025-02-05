This piece is part of a series that dives deeper into the most prevalent themes of this year’s iteration of our flagship research piece, Charting Disruption. This feature focuses on infrastructure, as part of a
CleanTech: Critical To Energy Security
Summary
- The transformation of the power sector represents nearly half of the $150 trillion in investments that could help limit the effects of climate change.
- Renewable energy systems, particularly solar and wind power, are forecast to account for up to 90% of global power capacity additions through 2035.
- Global energy storage system installations are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4% between 2024 and 2030, supporting the positive growth outlook for renewables.
