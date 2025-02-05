The Palantir stock (NASDAQ:PLTR) has reached a new all-time high following its outsized 4Q double beat and strong FY25 outlook. The results continue to prove the company's unique position as a key beneficiary in the ongoing AI transformation.
Palantir Q4 2024 Earnings: Look Beyond The Multiples And AIP
Summary
- Palantir's outperformed Q4 expectations for its top- and bottom-line by wide margins. This was reinforced by further acceleration guided for 1Q25, setting a strong tone for the new year.
- The results have essentially alleviated some of market's broad-based concerns about the uncertain ROI formula for industry's hefty AI investment outlays, and assuages some of the recent DeepSeek-triggered risk considerations.
- Although market's largely identified AIP as PLTR's new-found growth accelerator, we believe the core underlying driver actually goes much deeper than the new product offering and underpins new opportunities ahead.
