This is my first coverage of PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS). In the article, I will describe PagSeguro's business areas and my opinion on why I think after the recent pullback, the company is undervalued. I will go into
PagSeguro: A Perfect Buying Opportunity After The Recent Downtrend
Summary
- PagSeguro stock is undervalued after a recent pullback, with strong growth in both payment processing and digital banking segments.
- Despite Brazil's economic challenges, PagSeguro's Q3 2024 performance shows a 37% increase in TPV, 20% revenue growth, and 30% net income rise.
- The company's ecosystem strategy, including Pix and new investment platforms, enhances cross-selling opportunities and customer retention, driving future growth.
- Significant stock buybacks and a low P/E ratio further support the investment thesis, making PagSeguro a strong long-term buy.
