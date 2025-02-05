HYS: Beating The Benchmark, Yet Uncompelling

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • HYS is a junk bond ETF focusing on shorter maturity to mitigate risks.
  • HYS is well-diversified across issuers and has outperformed the benchmark HYG since its inception.
  • HYDB looks superior to HYS among risk-mitigating junk bond ETFs, with better risk-adjusted performance and lower fees.
  • All junk bond funds have suffered from capital decay for years, and their distributions have been outpaced by inflation.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Document with title junk bond on a table. Selective focus.

designer491

HYS strategy

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYS) started investing operations on 06/16/2011 and tracks the BofA Merrill Lynch 0-5 Year US High Yield Constrained Index. HYS has 854 holdings, a distribution rate of 7.94%, a

Many high yield ETFs and closed-end funds suffer from capital and distribution decay. However, decay can be avoided or mitigated by rotational strategies, instead of using funds as long-term investments. I designed a 5-factor ranking system in 2016 and monitored its performance during several years, before sharing the eight best ranked CEFs with my Investing Group members. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.92K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HYS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News