Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS), formerly Yandex N.V., has undergone a major transformation following the complete divestiture of its Russian business in July 2024. The company pivoted towards more promising business ventures, rebranded, and regained compliance with the Nasdaq in October
Nebius: Supercharging Its AI Infrastructure Before Wall Street Wakes Up
Summary
- I believe Nebius stock is currently under the radar for many institutional investment firms in the US. There is barely any analyst coverage, despite the promising prospects of this company.
- I anticipate an increase in institutional interest as Nebius opens more customer hubs and new GPU clusters (i.e. data centers) in the US over the next 12 to 24 months.
- Nebius has a strong cash position close to $3 billion, NVIDIA backing, and a $1 billion data center expansion plan across both sides of the Atlantic.
- I would caution about macro risks (many of them unforeseen by analysts, today), but I believe this stock is a strong buy with an investment timeframe of about 24 months.
