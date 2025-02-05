PayPal: Sell Now To Avoid Growth Challenges In 2025

Hunting Alpha
5.66K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Despite mild positive beats in Q4 results, I have a pessimistic outlook on PayPal due to poor revenue quality via stagnant active account growth and falling transactions per active account.
  • I expect revenue growth challenges to persist in FY25, driven by Braintree renegotiations that would lead to further volume declines in transactions per active account.
  • On the positive side, the Company's credit risk metrics have improved, and the stock trades at a 27% discount to peers on a 1-yr fwd PE basis.
  • Overall, given the uninspiring revenue outlook and bearish technical chart setup, I rate PYPL stock a 'Sell,' expecting it to underperform the S&P 500 in the months and quarters ahead.

3d renderof computer keyboard with sell button

ayo888

Performance Assessment

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) since my last 'Neutral/Hold' stance update on the stock:

So although I wish I had retained my bearish view, I am glad that I had refrained from

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.66K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News