NXP Semiconductors: I'm Staying On Hold Post-Earnings
Summary
- NXP Semiconductors remains a hold due to ongoing industry slump and failure to meet growth targets set in 2021.
- Q4 earnings slightly beat estimates, but revenue declined 9% year-on-year, with poor forward visibility and weak guidance for Q1 2025.
- Management's new 2024 targets are more achievable, but investor confidence remains low due to past underperformance and modest valuation.
- Risks include large revenue exposure to China and potential trade wars; early signs of a cyclical upswing could change the recommendation.
