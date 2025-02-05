Keppel Ltd. (KPELF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Keppel Ltd. (OTCPK:KPELF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Loh Chin Hua - CEO & Executive Director

Kevin Chng - CFO

Manjot Singh Mann - CEO of Connectivity & M1 & Chief Digital Officer

Lu-yi Lim - CEO, Real Estate Division

Hua Mui Tan - CEO, Fund Management & Chief Investment Officer

Cindy Lim - CEO, Infrastructure Division

Zhiwei Foo - Macquarie Research

Lim Siew Khee - CGS International

Brandon Lee - Citigroup Inc.

Felicia Tan - The Edge Singapore

Joy Wang - Deutsche Bank AG

Joel Siew - DBS

Mr. Louis Lim, CEO, Real Estate; Ms. Christina Tan, CEO of Fund Management and Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Loh Chin Hua, CEO; Mr. Kevin Chng, CFO; and Ms. Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure.

We will begin the session with presentations by CEO, Mr. Loh Chin Hua; and CFO, Mr. Kevin Chng, followed by the question-and-answer session. Mr. Loh, please.

Loh Chin Hua

Good morning, all. 2024 was a pivotal year for Keppel, as it marked the first year of our transformation from a diverse conglomerate into a global asset manager and operator seizing opportunities amidst the energy transition, digitalization, the AI boom and demand for alternative real assets. Up to a few years ago, Keppel used to be known mainly as an offshore rig builder, a property developer and an infrastructure EPC contractor with independently run verticals.

Today, Keppel is a horizontally integrated company, hunting as a pack, with our platforms and divisions reinforcing one another to deliver stronger value, both to our shareholders and to our limited partners. We're also bringing in world-class partners and collaborators to offer better solutions across the value chain, establishing Keppel as a strategic ecosystem player.

As the new Keppel, we achieved strong