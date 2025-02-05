Keppel Ltd. (KPELF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Keppel Ltd. (OTCPK:KPELF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 9:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Loh Chin Hua - CEO & Executive Director
Kevin Chng - CFO
Manjot Singh Mann - CEO of Connectivity & M1 & Chief Digital Officer
Lu-yi Lim - CEO, Real Estate Division
Hua Mui Tan - CEO, Fund Management & Chief Investment Officer
Cindy Lim - CEO, Infrastructure Division
Conference Call Participants
Zhiwei Foo - Macquarie Research
Lim Siew Khee - CGS International
Brandon Lee - Citigroup Inc.
Felicia Tan - The Edge Singapore
Joy Wang - Deutsche Bank AG
Joel Siew - DBS
Operator
[Abrupt Start] Mr. Louis Lim, CEO, Real Estate; Ms. Christina Tan, CEO of Fund Management and Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Loh Chin Hua, CEO; Mr. Kevin Chng, CFO; and Ms. Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure.
We will begin the session with presentations by CEO, Mr. Loh Chin Hua; and CFO, Mr. Kevin Chng, followed by the question-and-answer session. Mr. Loh, please.
Loh Chin Hua
Good morning, all. 2024 was a pivotal year for Keppel, as it marked the first year of our transformation from a diverse conglomerate into a global asset manager and operator seizing opportunities amidst the energy transition, digitalization, the AI boom and demand for alternative real assets. Up to a few years ago, Keppel used to be known mainly as an offshore rig builder, a property developer and an infrastructure EPC contractor with independently run verticals.
Today, Keppel is a horizontally integrated company, hunting as a pack, with our platforms and divisions reinforcing one another to deliver stronger value, both to our shareholders and to our limited partners. We're also bringing in world-class partners and collaborators to offer better solutions across the value chain, establishing Keppel as a strategic ecosystem player.
As the new Keppel, we achieved strong
- Read more current KPELF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts