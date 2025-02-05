Tariffs Are Here: What Does That Mean For Private Equity?

Feb. 05, 2025 5:20 AM ETPEX, PSP, LBO
Neuberger Berman
3.08K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The Trump administration has kicked off its tariff policy, yet we believe investments in private equity may be less affected than the overall economy.
  • With the recent announcement of new U.S. tariffs, we believe investors will need to pay closer attention to industry exposures in their portfolios.
  • At this juncture and despite potential obstacles, we believe the PE industry could be well positioned to navigate the broader economic landscape and potentially deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Young Asian financial advisor talking with client about how and when to make investment in a new industry.

Krisada tepkulmanont/E+ via Getty Images

By Ralph Eissler, CFA

The Trump administration has kicked off its tariff policy, yet we believe investments in private equity may be less affected than the overall economy.

With the recent announcement of new U.S. tariffs-including

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.08K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News