Google Stock: Bullish Post-Earnings, Boosted By Cybersecurity Growth Catalysts

  • Google's balance sheet is impressive, with negative long-term debt, $110 billion in cash, and a forward dividend yield of 0.41% with lots of room to grow.
  • In my opinion, any dip below $200 is a great buying opportunity.
  • While Google had a small top line miss, the most important businesses continue to grow earnings at double digit rates.
  • Alphabet mentioned their cyber-security business utilizing Gemini LLMs on the most recent earnings call.
  • It may not be too long into the future that the best cyber-security platforms will simply be the ones with the most LLM computing power.

A slight top-line miss sends Google down after hours

As Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) has gotten close to approaching my previous price target, I've let off the gas in acquiring new shares

I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, Owner Earnings discounting, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe tracking earnings growth versus price appreciation is an essential element to any quality evaluation.I advocate self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. This can help with tax efficiency owning an index’s or strategy’s underlying shares versus shares of an ETF.My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, TSLA, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

