Zscaler: Anticipate Diminishing Returns With Slowdown In Growth
Summary
- Zscaler's customer growth has slowed significantly, from 24% in 2021 to 12% in 2024, amid intense competition from Palo Alto Networks and Cloudflare.
- Declining Dollar-based net retention rate, from 125% during Covid to 114% in Q1'25, signals future revenue slowdown as deferred revenue is realized.
- Headwinds include lack of a broader portfolio, reduced need for hybrid workforce security, and discretionary IT budgets shifting towards GenAI.
- Expansion to SASE market will be challenging due to incumbent SD-WAN players expanding their portfolio to offer SSE services.
- Despite strong margins and a solid financial position, Zscaler's premium valuation is no longer justified due to anticipated growth saturation and competitive pressures.
