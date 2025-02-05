How Efficient Are The Markets?

Price and fair value

The last two weeks have started with fear and market selloffs, whether it be from DeepSeek or steep tariffs, but the recovery from these events has come almost as fast as they arrived. Over the last 48 hours, the S&P 500 (SP500) has recouped all the losses since the risk of North American trade war, returning to the 6,040 level. The Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) is also stomping back to levels seen before the AI scare from China, and is only a 1.5% gain away from near-record territory.



Snapshot: The threat of tariffs still loom, and has even gone into effect on Chinese imports, yet the market appears to have dismissed these variables and possibilities. The same can be said about the release of DeepSeek, as well as many other closely watched economic reports over the past two years. Whether it was selloffs on hot inflation readings, payroll reports, or the Fed's delayed pivot, markets have generally recovered somewhat quickly following initial knee-jerk reactions.



It also brings into focus the long-standing question of market efficiency. The hypothesis postulates that stock prices reflect all available information, so investors cannot beat broader stock market performance on a risk-adjusted basis over the long run. However, if an investor is willing to take on more risk, or has fundamental, technical or quantitative analysis to support their investing strategy, higher returns might be in store.



SA commentary: "Today’s capital markets are increasingly turning into a strange amalgamation of casinos and capital markets," writes SA Analyst Cullen Roche. "On the one hand, you have the entities that are the greatest investment vehicles in human history. U.S. corporations are responsible for creating more wealth than any group of financial instruments ever. And on top of that, you have an increasing number of 'securities' being issued that don’t really serve any economic purpose and simply leverage the performance of those underlying entities for gambling purposes (single-stock leveraged ETFs, cryptocurrency 'memecoins,' and other fanciful sounding 'hedging' ETFs)."