Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), a social media platform founded in China, has been moving higher in recent months after a long decline in the stock that reduced WB's market cap to a fraction of its original size.
Weibo Corporation: How U.S. Tariffs Could Have An Impact
Summary
- Shorts have been covering in recent months, which seems to have aided the stock’s recent rise after a long decline.
- Tariffs and rising trade tensions could cause shorts to up their bets against WB because they could adversely impact the Chinese economy and WB by extension.
- Bears have something to fall back on, but so do the bulls with WB available at low multiples, improving quarterly results and a generous dividend.
- Trade disputes are a wild card for WB, but long WB has enough going for it to warrant being bullish for the long term.
