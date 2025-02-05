Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 05, 2025 7:20 AM ETCPREX, CPRTX, CPRSX
Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund is a daily valued, continuously offered '40 Act real estate fund that holds a strategically diversified portfolio of real estate assets across property types and geographic regions.
  • The Fund seeks to generate attractive current income with the potential for long-term appreciation and favorable risk-adjusted returns by investing in a portfolio of private commercial real estate and publicly traded real estate securities.
  • The Fund completed two acquisitions during the fourth quarter.
  • Executed commercial lease trade-outs for the quarter achieved a 45.3% increase over previous rents.

Real Estate Market Investing. House Money

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Fund summary

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund (the "Fund") is a daily valued, continuously offered '40 Act real estate fund that holds a strategically diversified portfolio of real estate assets across property types and geographic regions. The Fund is managed by

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPREX--
Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. Class I Inst
CPRTX--
Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. Class T T
CPRSX--
Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. Class S S
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News