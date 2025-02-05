Etsy: Don't Be Fooled By The Low Earnings Multiple

Feb. 05, 2025 8:55 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research
1.13K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Etsy's GMS is declining, but revenue and take rates are increasing, driven by payments and ad revenues, with gross profit margins expanding.
  • Despite growth in gifting and personalized items, macro pressures and high customer acquisition costs pose challenges to sustainable volume growth.
  • Etsy's valuation appears cheap, but adjusting for low-interest convertible debt reveals an adjusted P/E closer to peers, suggesting limited upside.
  • Risks include further GMS declines, margin deterioration, and macroeconomic pressures, making Etsy's shares less attractive until GMS stabilizes and EBITDA improves.

Background Border of Flat Lay Fashion Accessories with space for Copy or product

skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is an online e-commerce company that acts as a marketplace to buy and sell unique, handmade, vintage, and craft supply items. While the company got its start almost 20 years ago, Etsy has grown over

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research
1.13K Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News