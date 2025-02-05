Let me start with a rare quote from my last article on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). After the prancing horse released its Q3 earnings, I said that the outlook was clear: "Everything is
Ferrari's Magic: Why It Keeps Beating Estimates, And Will Continue Doing So
Summary
- Ferrari has consistently exceeded earnings expectations, driven by solid fundamentals and a unique business model that emphasizes exclusivity and personalization.
- Ferrari topped estimates once again and disclosed ambitious goals for FY2025.
- In the meantime, investors are waiting for the October unveiling of the first all-electric model.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.