Templeton Global ADR Equity SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 05, 2025 8:40 AM ETTSM, DAL, SMFG, HCA, HMC, HNDAF, SMFNF, TSMWF
Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, global stocks were pressured by investor concerns about economic growth, persistent inflation in some regions and the likelihood of further interest rate cuts in 2025.
  • In terms of investment style, global growth stocks significantly outperformed global value stocks.
  • We expect good economic growth globally in 2025, led again by the United States.

Global connection

piranka

Performance Review

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, global stocks were pressured by investor concerns about economic growth, persistent inflation in some regions and the likelihood of further interest rate cuts in 2025. While Donald Trump's presidential victory and the potential for

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
DAL--
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
SMFG--
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
HCA--
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
HMC--
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News