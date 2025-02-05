Coupang Needs To Deliver Rapid Growth At Current Valuation

Summary

  • Coupang, Inc. has expanded its ecommerce platform to a massive scale in South Korea, emphasizing fast delivery similarly to Amazon.
  • The company has also diversified to other growth offers, such as Coupang Play, Coupang Eats, and to luxury apparel with the acquisition of Farfetch.
  • The political unrest in South Korea is likely to worsen Coupang's short-term earnings growth, as consumer confidence plummeted in December.
  • With long-term margin level remaining a concern, I estimate CPNG stock to be overvalued in a base scenario. The company's rapidly developing services could still ultimately justify the steep price.

Delivery boxes of Coupang largest Korean online marketplace retailer in Seoul, South Korea

Mirko Kuzmanovic

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is a leading South Korean ecommerce giant, priding itself on a good customer experience with a good share of same-day deliveries, enabled through extensive distribution capabilities in the same way as Amazon (

I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

