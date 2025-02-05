AMD Q4: The Next Nvidia Or The Next Intel?

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. delivered record Q4 revenues and EPS, but the AMD stock dropped due to disappointing Data Center revenue and cautious Q1 guidance.
  • Was this selloff justified? Is AMD doomed like Intel?
  • On the contrary, AMD is now better positioned than ever to compete with Nvidia.
  • With a compelling valuation and technical set-up, AMD stock could double in 2025.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Two hands one painted green and the other red showing signs

OrangeDukeProductions

Thesis Summary

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) delivered a solid revenue beat and earnings in line with estimates, and yet, the stock is down close to 10% after hours.

It seems investors were not pleased with the slowdown

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord
22.47K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Enw0717
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (1.24K)
Thanks for the analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News