Microsoft's Sell-Off? Here's Why I'm Buying
Summary
- Microsoft's stock price, trading between $400-450 for a couple of months now, is back to levels I consider reasonable for another purchase amidst market panic from DeepSeek's press release.
- DeepSeek's claim of $6m AI training costs is misleading; it excludes significant CAPEX, R&D, and operational expenses, supported by High Flyer's extensive infrastructure.
- Microsoft's CAPEX investments in AI and data centres are justified to address supply constraints and drive double-digit growth recorded by Azure, positioning it for market leadership.
- Geopolitical tensions and security concerns limit DeepSeek's relevance, supporting Microsoft's continued growth and dominance in AI and cloud solutions.
