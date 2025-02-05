Shift4: Acquisition Machine

Air Investor
45 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Shift4 excels in the hotel and restaurant payment processing markets, offering competitive features and lower fixed costs compared to Toast.
  • The company’s acquisition of Givex enhances cross-selling opportunities and strengthens its future growth.
  • Despite its higher integration issues and asset-heavy strategy compared to Toast, Shift4’s historical execution and market positioning justify a buy rating.

Contemporary art collage. Hands holding puzzle pieces and trying to connect it against blue background.

Anton Vierietin

Shift4 strategy is heavily dependent on acquisition performance and integration. From the perspective of historical capital allocation, Shift4 has been performing well. The company also appears to be growing organically; thus the acquisition integrations should be well executed. Shift4 has a lot

This article was written by

Air Investor
45 Followers
I'm an Industrial Engineer. I read a lot of books and I'm very inspired by the quality investing branch. I look to buy and hold for the long term. Mainly focused on Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FOUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News