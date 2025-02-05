Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCPK:SVNLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Michael Green - President & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Grabe - Head of Investor Relations

Carl Cederschiöld - Chief Financial Officer

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Patrik Nilsson - Goldman Sachs

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Jens Hallén - Carnegie

Shrey Srivastava - Citi

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Michael Green

Good morning, everyone and welcome to this presentation of Handelsbanken's results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024. Before the presentation, let me just start by saying, it's a very sad day in Sweden today following yesterday's tragic events in Orebro. Our thoughts go to the victims and their relatives.

The fourth quarter showed an operating profit of SEK 92 billion the highest Q4 results so far in our 153-year history. The ROE amounted to a touch above 14%. Despite a year with sharp rate cuts by central banks, the income generation has remained resilient. The cost initiatives we launched during the spring have been -- to the most part been executed on, and it's now bearing fruit and showing in the numbers.

Cost/income ratio remained below 40%. And also in this quarter, we have net credit loss reversals. The Board proposes a total dividend of SEK 15 per share, with an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 and a special dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The financial position remains solid. And after the deduction of the proposed dividend the CET1 ratio was 18.8%, which is almost 400 basis points above the regulatory requirement.

Now, if we look closer at the fourth quarter, we can see as previously mentioned that the