Novo Nordisk Q4 Earnings: Outperformance Suggests Stock Price Comeback Starts Today

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk A/S today announced 2024 earnings, reporting a 26% increase in annual sales to ~$40.56bn and a 26% rise in operating profit to ~$17.91bn for 2024.
  • The company’s GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, drove significant revenue growth, accounting for 61% of total sales, despite some market challenges. Insulin sales also outperformed.
  • Novo’s next-gen candidate, CagriSema, has shown promising weight loss results, though it fell short of some expectations, impacting the stock price. Management outlined plans to submit for approval in '26.
  • With strong 2025 guidance and potential new approvals, I rate NVO stock a “Buy” due to its dominant GLP-1 market position and growth prospects.

Novo Nordisk sign on building, Danish pharmaceutical healthcare giant, production innovative drugs, obesity treatment Ozempic, pharmaceutical company innovation, Mainz, Germany June 15, 2024

Victor Golmer

Investment Overview

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) released its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings earlier today. Let's quickly consider the headline figures. Annual sales increased by a substantial 26% (on a constant exchange rate basis) to

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
12.96K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
NONOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News