JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is ridiculously cheap right now. At $40 per share, the stock is priced like a struggling business, but the reality couldn’t be further from that. The company is making more money, cutting costs and aggressively buying back its own stock—yet
Why JD.Com Is A No-Brainer At $40
Summary
- JD.com is undervalued at $40 per share despite strong financial performance, including rising profits and aggressive share buybacks.
- Concerns about China's economy, competition, and regulation overshadow JD's improving margins, cash flow, and logistics capabilities.
- JD's valuation metrics are significantly lower than industry peers, presenting a compelling buying opportunity.
- The risk-reward scenario is favorable, with the potential for substantial stock price gains and limited downside due to JD's strong cash position.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)