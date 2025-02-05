GoGold Resources Seeks Second Mining Permit In Mexico, Backed By Shiny Metals Prospects

Alberto Abaterusso
1.76K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • GoGold Resources Inc. receives a "Hold" rating due to its current stock price, which is not low, and limited upside potential from current levels.
  • The company has a strong financial position, with increasing silver equivalent production and rising precious metals prices, but faces volatility.
  • GoGold's projects in Mexico, including Parral and Los Ricos South, are on track to become lower-cost, high-margin assets, pending regulatory approval.
  • Investors should consider buying on dips and taking profits at record highs, given the stock's volatility and potential for good returns.

Gold and silver bars

Inok

A “Hold” Rating on Shares of GoGold Resources Inc.

This article assigns a "Hold" rating to OTCQX-listed shares of GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF), consistent with the previous article.

Readers should be aware that there are three marketplaces for the

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.76K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GLGDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLGDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLGDF
--
GGD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News