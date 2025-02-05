Equinor ASA (EQNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2024 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Bård Glad Pedersen - SVP, IR
Jannicke Nilsson - EVP, Safety, Security & Sustainability
Torgrim Reitan - EVP and CFO
Anders Opedal - President and CEO
Irene Rummelhoff - EVP, MMP
Conference Call Participants
Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley
Biraj Borkhataria - RBC
Teodor Sveen Nilsen - SpareBank 1 Markets
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Yoann Charenton - Bernstein
John Olaisen - ABG
Michele della Vigna - Goldman Sachs
Peter Low - Redburn
Henri Patricot - UBS
Chris Kuplent - Bank of America
Bård Glad Pedersen
Good morning all. It’s a pleasure to welcome you to the Equinor's Capital Market Update and Presentation for 2024. My name is Bård Glad Pedersen and I am heading up Investor Relations in Equinor.
Before we start, I want to give a few safety instructions to those of us here in the room. If an emergency situation should occur, the evacuation signal is a public address and voice alarm. Please note that we only evacuate if the voice alarms tells us to do so.
Then please follow the signed fire exits and messages from the guards. Exiting is at ground level and please disburse safely away from the building and further notice will be given during normalization.
Today, we will have two presentations here in the primary session. It will be our CEO, Anders Opedal; and our CFO, Torgrim Reitan. After their presentations, there will be a Q&A for analysts here in the room and all the members of the corporate executive team are here and ready to provide answers.
Later, after that, we will have three breakout sessions. One with Anders and Torgrim, one with Kjetil Hove and Philippe Mathieu, the Executive Vice Presidents for EPN and EPI; and one with Jens Økland and
- Read more current EQNR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts
Comments