President Trump’s comments and executive orders have roiled markets and investor expectations, but from the vantage of the Treasury market, a relative calm prevails. This could change, of course, but for now, key yields for government bonds are flat to slightly lower in recent
Treasury Yields Edge Lower Despite Threat Of Trade War
Summary
- The serene profile for Treasury yields is surprising, given the firehose of news updates on topics that, in theory, are relevant to market expectations, inflation, and economic growth.
- One of the concerns is that tariffs will raise prices, thereby stoking inflation.
- Perhaps the reasoning for the slide in Treasury yields of late is that a trade war also implies slower growth, or worse. In that case, one might argue that demand for safe-haven Treasuries has overwhelmed concerns about higher inflation.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Recommended For You
About US10Y Ticker
Compare to Peers
Comments