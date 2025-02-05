Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Meziere - Vice President of Investor Relations, and Treasurer

Kevin Akers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Forsythe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Ward - Jefferies

Richard Sunderland - J.P. Morgan

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Fei She - Barclays

Ryan Levine - Citi

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Atmos Energy Corporation Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Meziere, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Dan Meziere

Thank you, Regina. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release and conference call slide presentation, which we will reference in our prepared remarks, are available at atmosenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

As we review our financial results and discuss future expectations, please keep in mind that some of our discussion might contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act. Our forward-looking statements and projections could differ materially from actual results. The factors that could cause such material differences are outlined on slide 27, and are more fully described in our SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Akers

Thank you, Dan, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Atmos Energy. I want to begin today’s call by thanking all 5,300 Atmos Energy employees for their focus and dedication to safely serving our customers during