Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tanny Shelburne - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Spencer Rascoff - Chief Executive Officer

Gary Swidler - President and Chief Financial Officer

Steven Bailey - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Chris Kuntarich - UBS

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Mark Kelley - Stifel

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome to the Match Group Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tanny Shelburne, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tanny Shelburne

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Our press release, executive commentary and supplemental financial materials were posted to our investor relations website yesterday afternoon for reference.

As a reminder, we will not be reading the executive commentary on today's call. Today I'm joined by our new CEO, Spencer Rascoff, as well as our President and CFO Gary Swidler and incoming CFO Steve Bailey. Spencer, Gary and Steve will make a few brief remarks and then we'll open the line up to questions for approximately 30 minutes.

Before we start, I need to remind everyone that during this call we may discuss our outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or similar statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results could differ materially from the views expressed today. Some of these