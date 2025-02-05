In my last article on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), I highlighted its strengths and weaknesses and compared it with its main competitor, Eli Lilly (LLY). My rating was a buy, but after
Novo Nordisk: Among The Best Opportunities Of The Moment (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Novo Nordisk A/S dominates in diabetes and weight-loss drugs, particularly with semaglutide, making it a strong buy.
- Record investments in 2024 to enhance supply chain and production capacity highlight Novo Nordisk's commitment to meeting soaring demand.
- Double-digit growth in revenue and operating income expected for 2025, with promising guidance and a current undervaluation based on a P/E Ratio FWD of just 22x.
- The long-term potential to revolutionize obesity treatment, possibly challenging bariatric surgery, underscores Novo Nordisk's future growth prospects.
