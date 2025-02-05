PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares dropped aggressively (-13%) after the company announced results for the December 2024 quarter, despite beating consensus estimates on both topline and earnings, while also announcing a $15 billion
PayPal Q4: Don't Panic, It's Still An Earnings Beat
Summary
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares dropped 13% despite beating Q4 estimates and announcing a $15 billion buyback plan, due to concerns over unbranded volume growth and branded checkout lagging.
- Q4 results showed 4% YoY revenue growth and 2% YoY non-GAAP operating income growth, with positive account metrics indicating progress on user engagement.
- Management's FY 2025 guidance fell short of market expectations, projecting modest growth and $6 billion in share repurchases, highlighting strong cash generation.
- Valuation suggests a 15% upside to fair value, with PYPL stock trading discounted despite near-term headwinds and competitive pressures.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.