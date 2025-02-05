Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Colleen Mettler – Vice President-Investor Relations

Lal Karsanbhai – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Baughman – Chief Financial Officer

Ram Krishnan – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Sprague – Vertical Research

Steve Tusa – JPMorgan

Andy Kaplowitz – Citigroup

Joe O'Dea – Wells Fargo

Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research

Brett Linzey – Mizuho

Deane Dray – RBC Capital Markets

Saree Boroditsky – Jefferies

Christopher Glynn – Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Emerson First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Colleen Mettler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Colleen Mettler

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Emerson's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. This morning, I am joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai; Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman; and Chief Operating Officer, Ram Krishnan. As always, I encourage everyone to follow along with a slide presentation, which is available on our website. Please join me on Slide 2. This presentation may include forward-looking statements, which contain a degree of business risk and uncertainty. Please take time to read the Safe Harbor statement and note on GAAP measures.

I will now pass the call over to Emerson's President and CEO, Lal Karsanbhai, for his opening remarks.

Lal Karsanbhai

Thank you, Colleen. Good morning. Today marks the anniversary of my fourth year as CEO of Emerson. I reflect on this time with tremendous admiration and gratitude for what we have accomplished as a team to deliver on our collective