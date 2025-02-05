CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 4, 2025 7:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison Chen - Head of Investor Relations

Tony Tan - Chief Executive Officer

Lee Yi Zhuan - Head of Portfolio Management

Mei Lian Wong - Chief Financial Officer

Jacqueline Lee - Head of Investment

Conference Call Participants

Mervin Song - J.P. Morgan

Geraldine Wong - DBS Bank

Vijay Natarajan - RHB Research

Derek Tan - DBS

Allison Chen

Good morning. Yes. I hope you all are feeling great today. Happy New Year, if you are celebrating. If not, I hope you had a good respite last week.

I'm Allison from the Investor Relations team. We have the management here with us today as well. I'll introduce them later during the Q&A. To keep things on this morning, Tony will share his highlights for the full year results.

And now I would like to invite Tony to the stage to share his insights. Tony?

Tony Tan

Good morning. I wish everyone a Happy New Year. Happy Lunar New Year. [Foreign Language]. This year, obviously, we know entering 2025 is quite uncertain year given what's happened late last year.

Certainly, I think as I go through the presentation, I think we are quite well positioned to face any kind of challenges ahead. So I think we continue our efforts to really fine-tune our portfolio, I think, for the last 2 years or so in anticipation of potential changes in climate on the environment. Turn the slide to Slide 5.

I think this will be a key anchor going forward for the next couple of years, and we anticipate we will be continue to be quite active in looking at how we can even further strengthen the portfolio. A couple of things we have been doing over