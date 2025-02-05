Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Raul Sinha

[Call Starts Abruptly] everyone, and thank you for joining Santander's 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Raul Sinha, Global Head of Investor Relations and I'm delighted to be here joining our Executive Chair, Ana Botín; our CEO, Hector Grisi; and our CFO, José García Cantera.

Today’s presentation will follow the usual structure for full year presentations. Ana will kick off the presentation by talking about our results and achievements in the context of our strategy. Then Hector will add detail to our financial performance. Finally, Ana will conclude with our outlook for 2025 before opening for Q&A.

Ana, over to you.

Ana Botín

Thank you, Raul, and welcome, everybody to our full year results presentation. 2024 was another record year, the third consecutive year of record results for Santander. It shows the benefits of our strategy, the resilience of our business model.

As we said in 2023, we have entered a new phase of value creation and this has enabled us to deliver or exceed all our key financial targets.

Profit reached a record €12.6 billion, supported by both strong revenue growth and customer growth. We grew 8 million customers. And this happened across all our global businesses in a very balanced way. We have continued to invest for the future and