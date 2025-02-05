Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) smashed profit estimates for Q4 2024 on Monday, highlighting a substantial profit growth escalation for the company. Palantir Technologies also demonstrated considerable strength in customer growth, commercial sales growth, and the operating profit trajectory is looking much
Palantir Stock: Too Hot To Touch (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Palantir Technologies Inc. smashed Q4 2024 profit estimates, showing strong customer and commercial sales growth, but the stock's valuation is unsustainable due to FOMO-driven gains.
- Despite impressive profitability and sales growth, PLTR's stock valuation at 53.5x leading sales is frothy, necessitating a rating change to “Sell.”.
- Risks include high stock-based compensation expenses and potential profit-taking once FOMO subsides, despite strong business fundamentals.
- Palantir could sustain its rally by cutting stock-based compensation, expanding profitability, entering new markets, and securing big-dollar government contracts.
