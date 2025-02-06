Last week was exciting as the Magnificent Seven started to report earnings. President Trump announced that he would approve tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China over the weekend (though Canada and Mexico were granted 30-day extensions), with tariffs on the EU to be implemented
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 205: $20,500 Allocated, $1,988.56 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio achieved a milestone by generating more than $200 in monthly dividend income, showcasing its ability to mitigate risk through diversification.
- Despite exiting Walgreens Boots Alliance due to dividend suspension, the portfolio's profitability increased, emphasizing the importance of diversification with over 90 positions.
- Key additions this week include QQQI, AIPI, ARCC, STWD, and PTY, leveraging opportunities in ETFs, REITs, and high-yield investments amid market volatility.
- 2025 is off to a strong start with a 52.23% YoY increase in weekly dividend income, aiming to exceed $100 in weekly dividends by year-end.
