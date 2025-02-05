Intuitive Machines: Shareholder Dilution And $438 Million Cash Raise Are Extremely Good News

Summary

  • Intuitive Machines' stock has surged more than 300% since my initial recommendation, with a 91% return, maintaining my strong buy rating.
  • The company will redeem 21.9 million warrants, potentially raising $250 million in cash, despite a 21% dilution to shareholders.
  • The exercise will significantly boost cash per share from $2.22 to $3.61, supporting business growth and reducing dilution risk.
  • The warrant exercise aligns with Intuitive Machines' contract wins, enhancing liquidity and simplifying the capital structure, justifying my continued strong buy rating.
Successful rocket launch into space on the background of a full moon with craters and stars. Spaceship shuttle lift off into outer space, start of space mission concept

Alones Creative

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) diluted shareholders in December 2023 by 13% in an upsized offering. For me, that was not a reason to downgrade the stock, and the strong buy rating has paid off very will with a 91% return and the stock price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

