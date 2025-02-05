JillianCain/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Our top story so far. The United States Postal Service announced on Wednesday that it will continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts, just hours after it had suspended incoming package service for the regions.

The USPS said it is now working closely with the Customs and Border Protection agency to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery.

The USPS decision does not impact the additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods or the closing of the "de minimis" trading loophole.

The de minimis trade exemption is a provision in U.S. trade law that allows packages valued under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free and with minimal customs inspection. The exemption, which has been in place since the 1930s, has attracted significant attention lately due to its widespread use by e-commerce companies, particularly those based in China.

On the economic front, data came in mixed, showing strength in the labor market but weakness in services activity.

ADP’s measure of private employment showed payrolls rose by 183,000 in January, topping the consensus of 153,000 and up from 176,000 in December. The report does have a poor track record of predicting the official numbers, though.

And the ISM Services PMI dipped to 52.8 in January from 54 in December (revised from 54.1) and falling short of the consensus estimate of 54. But the figures marked the seventh-straight month of expansion.

Wells Fargo economists noted the “largest change was in the prices-paid component, which dropped by four points last month. It's a positive to see the index decline after the December pop, but at 60.4 the index is still lofty compared to the more-recent trend.”

“A purchasing manager from the professional and technical services industry said, ‘The threat of tariffs is causing prices to rise. The threat of unstable international markets is resulting in shortages for various materials.’”

“The threat of policy can have as large of an influence on behavior as actual tariff policy. While some of this price pressure may prove temporary, it presents another hurdle to business planning and the Federal Reserve's inflation fight,” they added.

In trading, yields fell sharply on the longer end. The 10-year (US10) dropped to its lowest levels since mid-December, just above 4.40%.

Economist Joseph Brusuelas said cash is flowing to bonds, pushing prices up and yields down “as investors seek a safe haven for the considerable policy uncertainty now confronting markets participants.”

Among active stocks, media conglomerate Disney (NYSE:DIS) beat Q1 estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its forecast for cash flow from operations was tepid compared to expectations.

In Q2, the company expects a modest decline in Disney+ subscribers sequentially. During Q1, total Disney+ subscribers came in at 124.6 million, which included 56.8 million domestic users and 67.8 million internationally. Total Hulu subscribers were 53.6 million.

Uber (UBER) fell as the company’s impressive Q4 bookings and revenue growth were overshadowed by a slight miss in anticipated bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter.

Uber (UBER) projected Q1 gross bookings to be between $42 billion and $43.5 billion, with the midpoint of $42.8 billion below the consensus forecast of $43.5 billion. The midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA range of $1.79 billion and $1.89 billion is also slightly below consensus estimates of $1.85 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is slumping after fourth-quarter Data Center revenue missed expectations.

Citi downgraded AMD's stock to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $110 from $170. Analyst Christopher Danely said the chipmaker did not provide Al revenue guidance, and it appears AMD’s Al revenue is flat to down for the first half of 2025 with margin dilution.

In other news of note, Novo Nordisk (NVO) said that its emissions rose by nearly a quarter in 2024 and will continue to increase up to 2030 as production increases to meet demand for its weight-loss blockbuster Wegovy.

In its 2024 annual report, Novo Nordisk said its scope 3 emissions, which account for 96% of its total, continue to rise. The drugmaker remains committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045 and aims to cut scope 3 emissions by a third from 2024 to 2033.

These measures will include switching to low-carbon materials and feedstock in its production network, shifting distribution to low-emissions transportation, and supporting suppliers in transitioning to renewable energy.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says investors should watch for a rotation of stock index leadership from the Magnificent 7 stocks toward value, cyclicals, and non-GenAI secular growth.

Chief Investment Officer Lisa Shalett says, “Although January’s rate-cut pause was telegraphed, many still hoped the Fed would express confidence in accommodation. It did not, and investors now need to admit that policy-driven multiples expansion is near its limit, with the driver changing to earnings realization.”

The bull-market narrative has centered on U.S. tech innovation and Magnificent 7 AI dominance alongside falling interest rates that guide a soft economic landing, sustaining momentum, she said.

“Last week’s events … strengthened our view that the narrative is shifting and we are entering the 'Great Normalization’. We assert that it will be dominated by rate and valuation normalization; renewed focus on earnings growth as the driver of equities” and de-concentration in the S&P 500.

