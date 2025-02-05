In this article, I suggest that BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has a substantial and sustainable competitive advantage in the growing new nuclear electricity generating market. BWXTs range of small reactors is closer to commercialization than
BWX Technologies: A Competitive Advantage In New Nuclear
Summary
- BWX Technologies has a substantial competitive advantage in the new nuclear market, with advanced SMR technology and established supply chains.
- The emerging new nuclear companies Oklo, NuScale, and NanoNuclear lack the financial strength, track record, and technical advantage to compete effectively with BWXT.
- Despite BWXT's strong position, uncertainties in nuclear industry growth, regulatory changes, and competition in AI and EV markets pose significant investment risks.
- BWXT remains on my buy list for future consideration, pending a stock pullback or clearer industry growth prospects.
I do own NPWR, which plans to make gas-powered electricity-generating equipment
