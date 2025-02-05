Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Performance Food Group Company. (NYSE:PFGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Marshall - VP, IR

George Holm - CEO

Patrick Hatcher - CFO

Scott McPherson - COO

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim

Mark Carden - UBS

Alexander Slagle - Jefferies

Jacob Aiken-Phillips - Melius Research

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Jake Barlett - Truist Securities

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and welcome to PFG's Fiscal Year Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.

Bill Marshall

Thank you, and good morning. We're here with George Holm, PFG's CEO, and Patrick Hatcher, PFG's CFO and Scott McPherson, PFG’S COO. We issued a press release this morning regarding our 2025 fiscal second quarter results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.

During our call today, unless otherwise stated, we are comparing results to the results in the same period in fiscal 2024. The results discussed on this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the back of the earnings release. Our remarks on this call and in the earnings release contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. Please review the cautionary forward-looking statements section in today's earnings release and our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements and projections.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to George.

George Holm

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone, and