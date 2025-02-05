Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Performance Food Group Company. (NYSE:PFGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Bill Marshall - VP, IR
George Holm - CEO
Patrick Hatcher - CFO
Scott McPherson - COO
Conference Call Participants
Kelly Bania - BMO Capital
Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim
Mark Carden - UBS
Alexander Slagle - Jefferies
Jacob Aiken-Phillips - Melius Research
Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Jake Barlett - Truist Securities
Peter Saleh - BTIG
Carla Casella - JPMorgan
Operator
Good day and welcome to PFG's Fiscal Year Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.
Bill Marshall
Thank you, and good morning. We're here with George Holm, PFG's CEO, and Patrick Hatcher, PFG's CFO and Scott McPherson, PFG’S COO. We issued a press release this morning regarding our 2025 fiscal second quarter results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.
During our call today, unless otherwise stated, we are comparing results to the results in the same period in fiscal 2024. The results discussed on this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the back of the earnings release. Our remarks on this call and in the earnings release contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. Please review the cautionary forward-looking statements section in today's earnings release and our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements and projections.
Now, I'd like to turn the call over to George.
George Holm
Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone, and
- Read more current PFGC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts