KDDI Corporation (KDDIY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KDDI Corporation (OTCPK:KDDIY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 3:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Makoto Takahashi – President, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ikuko Hongou – General Manager-Investor Relations Department

Hiromichi Matsuda – Managing Executive Officer, Director, CDO and Executive Director-Advanced Business

Nanae Saishoji – Managing Executive Officer, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director-Corporate Sector

Hiroshi Takezawa – Managing Executive Officer and Executive Director-Personal Business Sector

Junichi Miyakawa – Investor Relations

Yasuaki Kuwahara – Executive Vice President, Representative Director Executive Director-Business Solution Sector

Conference Call Participants

Satoru Kikuchi – SMBC Nikko Securities

Daisaku Masuno – Nomura Securities

Yusuke Okumura – Okasan Securities

Kazuki Tokunaga – Daiwa Securities

Makoto Takahashi

Thank you. Let me share with you the Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2025. I will explain these four items today, as you can see. First, let me focus on the consolidated results. The third quarter cumulative consolidated results for the FY ending March 2025 enjoyed a good progress in line with the full year forecast. The left shows the operating revenue, which was ¥4,364.2 billion, up 2.3% year-on-year. Progress ratio was 75.6% versus the full year forecast. The center shows the operating income, which was ¥864.6 billion, up 2.0% year-on-year. The progress ratio was 77.9%. The right shows the net income with a progress ratio of 77.8%. Excluding a temporary impact due to reorganization of subsidiaries and affiliates, it was plus 0.6% year-on-year.

Next, let me explain factors for change in the consolidated operating income. The consolidated operating income grew with a steady increases of communications ARPU revenues and main businesses, such as finance, energy and DX as well as brisk performance of Lawson. From the left Group MVNO and Rakuten roaming revenues were minus ¥12.2 billion year-on-year. Multi-brand communications ARPU revenues were up ¥3.5 billion. Financial business