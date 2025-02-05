Kris Hoobaer

Julian Lin shares why we're absolutely in a bubble once again and why valuation is essential to any investment thesis (1:20). Palantir soaring this week, but valuation matters (7:15). Analyzing Palantir's stock-based compensation (16:30). Failing valuation grade and fairly valued price target (22:00).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Julian Lin, always great to have you on Seeking Alpha. Welcome back to Investing Experts.

Julian Lin: Yes, it's been a while since our last one, so excited to be back, Rena.

RS: It's great to have you back. You run the investing group called Best Of Breed Growth Stocks. So let's start there. What you're looking at, as you talk to investors, as you talk to your investing community, what are you most focused on these days at the beginning of February 2025?

JL: Yes. And I think we previously met two times recently. Last time I discussed Reddit (RDDT) as being my top conviction pick.

And before then I think it was early 2023. I had said that this is not a bubble, even though tech stocks had already recovered substantially. I still saw upside ahead, and yes, I mean, tech stocks have performed quite well since then.

But I think it's quite fitting that today, I come with a more bearish tone where I believe that this is absolutely a bubble once again. So that I think nowadays, we're focusing more on risk management and really identifying a lot of these bubbly opportunities.

RS: So you're talking about the market in general being in a bubble?

JL: Of course, there's going to be certain names that are not in a bubble and – but the main idea is just in general, when you look at current market conditions today, they very much resemble what we saw in 2021, right before that vicious crash in tech stocks in 2022. And so the idea is just I anticipate there to be some similar kind of volatility as we saw back then just based on the similarities we're seeing today with at that moment.

RS: What are the similarities that you're seeing today and what if any are the diversions from that time period?

JL: So I think we already saw some tracks begin to emerge. For example, with DeepSeek emerging. I think with DeepSeek, the main point here is not whether or not they really have anything special there. But when you think about DeepSeek, it's this Chinese firm and Americans have never tended to fully trust anything that comes out of China.

But just the notion that it is possible that demand could potentially go down for AI chips sent stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Arista Networks (ANET) down 20% – around 20% that day. That's the kind of thing that happens when stocks become “priced for perfection.” And of course, at this point, stocks have kind of recovered as they realized maybe the fears were a little overblown.

But I think investors should pay attention to the tape action of that day - this is what really happens when things are priced very aggressively. Any bumps in the road really could cause a lot of volatility.

RS: Well, let me ask you this because we're on a podcast called Investing Experts and Seeking Alpha focuses more on investing than trading. In terms of the investment thesis, you're talking about daily price action and daily volatility, sometimes weekly volatility.

But in terms of the long-term investment thesis for, let's say, an NVIDIA, for let's say, maybe to a lesser degree some of the other AI players. But would you say that that investment thesis remains intact despite headlines touting what DeepSeek can do like isn't it still far off and as we saw as you mentioned, we've seen a return to higher prices after the initial story about DeepSeek?

I guess what's the difference between the trading and investment perspective? And how worried do tech and AI observers have to be about incoming competition?

JL: It is always at the top of a bullish cycle that investors seem to forget that valuation must play an important role in an investment thesis.

I think nowadays, investors seem to be very much focused on just whether or not the company is performing well, whether or not growth is continuing, whether or not they're continuing to hit some numbers. But the reality is that all of that performance, how much it matters depends on the current valuation.

So with a name like NVIDIA, for example, they continue to perform excellently. I suspect that the emergence of DeepSeek probably did not really impact their growth trajectory very significantly, just given how the governments have reacted since then in terms of restricting use of AI and so forth.

But I think that even if NVIDIA performs very well, the problem is that like many other AI stocks, NVIDIA is priced very, very aggressively. So we're looking at even if it mildly outperforms consensus estimates, there's many scenarios where maybe the stock does not perform in line with the market or does not give very much returns.

And I think investors perhaps nowadays are simply not paying enough attention to the importance of valuation.

RS: Fair enough, fair enough. So in terms of looking at the tech landscape or particular kinds of stocks that are worth focusing on? What would you say? We've seen a huge run up this week in Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR).

JL: Yes. I think the last three years or so, I've been very focused on tech stocks, simply because valuations were attractive. And I think tech or rather growth stocks inherently do have some kind of alpha characteristics in terms of simply because then you have a high growth rate and if you buy it at low valuation, just from a mathematical perspective, I am of the view that they tend to deliver more reliable market beating returns.

However, with valuations being higher, it's very difficult to like, say, what is this sector or area you should be focusing on within tech, just because everything looks very rich. I mean, of course, I still own shares of Meta Platforms (META), but it's no longer the cheap bargain it was last year, two years ago and three years ago, so forth.

So I think right now, it may be more important to focus on the danger and to be focusing more on what you should not own. Because in doing that, you might be able to figure out maybe there's some other parts of your portfolio that actually are more dangerous than you initially thought they were.

And so you did mention Palantir, and I think this is a good one to know about why I would think the market generally is exhibiting the same market conditions as before.

So as you know, the Palantir is soaring on Tuesday, they released earnings on Monday, pretty strong results. I would have to say that consensus estimates were curiously very, very low heading into the quarter, even though the company has been executing very strongly.

So while a lot of the headlines say the company was crushed, they crushed consensus estimates. It is interesting that the valuation was so aggressive, but those same analysts giving these aggressive price targets had very, very muted expectation. It's very interesting.

But with Palantir, I think, some of the issues here are simply, I'm beginning to see a lot of this “valuation” does not matter kind of rhetoric, but I do think it does matter here.

So as of current prices, it's finally traded above $100 per share. Palantir trades at around a $260 billion market cap. I'm using the fully diluted shares count given by their own press release. And so at $260 billion market cap, management is guiding for around $3.76 billion of revenue in this year.

I think that is probably lowballing. They probably should do around $4 to $4.2 billion in revenue. So my estimates are more like 12%, 15% higher than management's. But even then, let's say they get to that $4.2 billion. The stock is still trading at just around 65x 2025 sales.

I realize that a lot of investors have been warning on the Palantir valuation ever since the stock was around $30 per share. I certainly was. But the fact that the stock continues to go up, it does not imply that valuation no longer matters. Rather, it actually might imply it's beginning to matter more and more.

So just to get intuitive understanding of what 65x revenues means, okay? So let's say the company manages to sustain 30% growth after 2025. So we're talking 2026. And for the next six years, so through 2031, it's the same 30% growth every year since until then. At that point, Palantir would have $19 billion of revenue. And this is – so this is 2031, they would have $19 billion in revenue.

For reference, ServiceNow (NOW), another very, very, I shouldn't say another, ServiceNow is one of the big giants in enterprise tech. They have $13 billion in revenue this year. So here we're talking about Palantir basically 5x-ing their revenue base to 2031 to $19 billion in revenue.

At the current market cap of Palantir, they trade at 13.5x 2031 revenue. And if we assume, if we then further assume that the company is the most profitable name in tech.

So let's say it's more profitable than Microsoft (MSFT), more profitable than Adobe (ADBE). Let's say it gets to 45% margins. And so we're talking like GAAP margins. We're not including stock-based compensation. We're just talking about the highest profit margins in the entire sector. 13.5x sales at 45% margins equates to 30x earnings.

So basically here we're saying that the company as if the current stock price is trading at 30x 2031 earnings. And this would be after the company, it manages to 5x their revenues through 2031, and that's six years later.

So where's the upside? And I would say already the estimates are very aggressive. So we're looking at an aggressive valuation compared against aggressive estimates. And I think what is more concerning to me is not necessarily just the sheer valuation issues, but more what I'm seeing from the analysts covering the stock as well as the investors.

For example, just before the release of the earnings, some of the biggest bulls on the name, they continue to raise the price targets seemingly simply in line as the stock increases, they kind of just raise your multiples. I highly caution, I think investors, it's good to do some research and it's good to reference price targets from analysts.

But I think it is more important to make sure you understand where their price targets are coming from. Because if you're going to reference it, you need to make sure you understand the reasoning. And just to give an idea, Bank of America is one of the biggest bulls on Palantir.

But the recent price target of 125, their justification was basically valuing it. They said, they wanted to value it as 15x 2033 EBITDA. And it's very interesting that they're using the current price, applying kind of a fair multiple based on numbers a decade out, right? It's not unheard of to like, so right now it's 2025, it's not unheard of to value something based on like 2026 numbers.

Even then that would be aggressive, but here we're talking about 2033 numbers. And notably, right before the earnings release, Morningstar, I do very much like the research firm, they were one of the few bears on the stock. For the past year, they had consistently stuck by a more measured price target.

But right before the earnings report, they upgraded the stock, called it a generational opportunity or whatever. It's very interesting though, their valuation methodology, to completely change from their typical methods they started valuing it based on total addressable market, the TAM.

And I think anyone who has been through a lot of these brutal market crashes or a lot of the speculation, whenever you hear valuation based on TAM and just say, oh, if they just get 3% of the TAM, alarm bells should be really ringing here.

And so it's very puzzling for me to be seeing a lot of this happened with Palantir, especially and at other stocks. And this is only, again, we just saw in 2022, a historic tech crash, right?

And I want to emphasize. I think Palantir stock, it's more like the 2021 bubble than the 2000 bubble. And the distinction there is important because in 2000, most of the tech stocks were just frauds. Palantir is an excellent company. They are executing unbelievably. They are basically the only software name to still be showing accelerated growth and huge acceleration in growth.

But similar to the 2021 bubble, the problem is simply valuation has gone way, way overboard. So I think when investors are looking for what to do here, I think it's actually important to make sure you control what you are not supposed to do. I think the biggest danger right now is to try to rationalize this rise higher in names like Palantir.

I think I'm seeing a lot of investors start to say things like valuations do not matter or you should never sell your long-term winners, and this is quite dangerous. I think I should remind investors that valuation does matter, especially when you look at what happens during a crash, the names that are most overvalued tend to fall the most.

But not only that, they also do not recover as well as others. Just to give an example, one of the biggest bubbles in the previous bubble – one of the biggest bubbles in 2021 was Cloudflare. That's stock ticker (NET). They were trading around $211 per share at the peak in 2011. Since then, the company's revenues have tripled, but the stock is still 40% lower than those 2021 highs.

And I think that Palantir is an even bigger bubble than that stock simply because Palantir is already operating at, going to be a $4 billion revenue run rate this year.

So there is great danger in the market right now. But I think that perhaps the biggest danger would be trying to rationalize this move and allowing it to influence future investment decisions, starting to chase a lot of other names that have overheated.

I certainly did a lot of that in 2021 and I lost a lot of money. And I'm very surprised that it's only two or three years later and investors are making the exact same mistakes as they did then.

RS: History doesn't rhyme or maybe it rhymes, but doesn't repeat. It rhymes and repeats. I don't know, depending on your perspective, I suppose.

James Foord, an analyst on Seeking Alpha, just covered Palantir’s earnings also. And he was totally agreeing with what you just said in terms of the valuations not being justified.

Something he pointed to as well was their margins, and you mentioned stock-based compensation. He was highlighting or low lighting the fact that the margins that Palantir reports do not account for the stock-based compensation. Do you want to touch on that a little bit for investors, maybe what your thoughts are on that?

JL: Yes. And I think this is a good specific example regarding what I just talked about, trying to rationalize to move higher. I’m seeing, especially with Palantir being so popular nowadays, I'm seeing a lot of investors who don't typically cover tech stock starting to come. I'm not saying James Foord - I know James Foord covers tech stock quite frequently. I'm talking about others that don't typically cover tech stocks starting to come in and look at Palantir.

One of the biggest things I'm seeing is they're saying, oh, Palantir only trades at like, was it 70x free cash flow? The number depends on your source. And they're drawing free cash flow at 50% a year, so it's actually not that expensive.

But this kind of analysis, there's a very important problem here. And as you mentioned, it's the stock-based compensation. And it's not just that stock-based compensation is not real earnings, this is what many are familiar with. And I should note that the majority of free cash flow for Palantir is actually stock-based compensation. Their margin will be a lot lower. The problem is that we need to be careful not to double count.

So if we're saying that cash flows are drawing 50%. But we're also including stock-based compensation in the cash flow, this is a little naive because we're ignoring that as the company becomes, tries to lean into GAAP profitability and tries to drive margins higher, that means that stock-based compensation will go lower because they're going to increase the amount of the cash component to it.

And so that means that growth rates, if you're looking at the growth rates of cash flow, currently, that's very deceiving because in the future growth rates must compress because of one, that reason where a lot of that stock-based compensation will go down, but also because growth rates right now are going higher mainly because of operating leverage.

And so a lot of investors, growth investors, try to invest based on what is called the price-to-earnings growth ratio, the PEG ratio. This was made famous by Peter Lynch. And at the time I remember in his famous book One Up On Wall Street, he recommended buying stocks at a one-time P/E - 1x PEG ratio or lower, which at the time was not so popular because a lot of investors, they did not want to buy something if the P/E ratio was high. They were kind of ignoring the growth ratio.

But right now, at this point in the market, we tend to be talking more about 2x or 3x PEG ratios. But the main point I’m making here is that the growth rate at Palantir, when you're using the growth rate, we should not be using the growth rate of their earnings. Instead, because if you use the growth rate of their earnings, you're going to start looking at like 100%, 200% growth rates.

But that growth rate is not sustainable. That growth rate is mainly because we're talking about earnings starting from a very low base. That's why when I look at these tech companies, I instead value based on price-to-sales, and then apply a long-term margin assumption. That way I'm not double counting the growth as margins go from right now, maybe it's like 5% to 45% or whatever margin you think Palantir will go to.

By using the long-term margin, you could use the normalized – a more normalized PEG ratio. And yeah, so the idea here is with Palantir, it could be very easy to make yourself believe that the stock actually was not so expensive and you could have bought it at $50 per share or whatever. But in truth, if you're valuing it based on cash flows, including stock-based compensation, that kind of misses the mark there.

RS: Would you consider it a Hold or a Sell at this point?

JL: For full disclosure, I am short Palantir. And that should be pretty obvious based on my view of this excessive valuation. But I'm not advising anyone to short it. But I think it's more valuable for the general investor to see what is going on here, seeing how the investment banks covering it, you notice how all of them tend to be increasing their price targets very, very close to where the share price is.

All of this behavior we saw very clearly in 2021, where a lot of the investment banks, they didn't want to get left out. It's hard to know their motives for it, but perhaps they wanted to help with any future capital raises. They want to be considered because a lot of these times when the stocks trade expensively, the companies, it's a very smart decision for them to raise cash, something that Palantir curiously has not done.

But I think by studying this behavior, it could be useful to build experience, so that you are prepared when – if and when we start to see considerable market volatility going forward, which I project to be, it might prove very substantial just given where valuations stand today across the board.

RS: It's interesting. This is a real vote for our Quant Grades because their Valuation Grade is an F. What would you say is your price target for them in terms of being fairly valued?

JL: I realize for a lot of bullish investors or people covering it, they might groan, but my price target, a fair target could be more around $30 per share. And just to explain this price target, so at $30 per share, the stock would be trading at around 20x 2025 sales, right?

So when I think about price targets, you have to think about if we were to purchase at that price, what kind of upside can you get based on your thesis? So when we purchase a stock at around 20x 2025 sales, over time, that multiple goes down. And I should know that 20x sales is a very rich multiple. It's not the most rich we see across the board outside of Palantir, but excluding current market conditions, 20x sales for our software name is very rich.

And for instance, this would equate to around 45x earnings based on that 45% long-term net margin assumption. But at $30 per share, let's say Palantir does manage to grow revenues 30% for the next three years after 2025, then you started looking at 13.7x sales, let's say you do it again and again and again. So by 2031, so this is six years later, the stock at $30 per share will be trading at around 6.2x sales.

And obviously, that looks low relative to the current 65x multiple, but I don't think we should compare it to the current 65x multiple. 6x sales is a pretty fair price, but perhaps we could make the claim that Palantir deserves a premium valuation, maybe around the 12x sales range. And by the way, 12x sales would equate to around 30x earnings or so.

So we're looking at between now and 2031, the stock might double if you purchase it at $30 per share, perhaps the stock gets to $60 per share. So that allows for just around 12%, 13% annualized returns through 2031.

Honestly, that $30 per share price target, one could argue it's actually even rich, although of course with the stock trading at $103 right now, that's kind of blasphemy to say. But 20x sales and the stock would need to basically grow revenues at 30% or higher over through 2031. If it does that, then the stock would deliver 12% returns annually through 2031.

I would make the claim that this is probably a little aggressive just given how aggressive those estimates are. And I would say 12% returns is probably not really enough to justify that risk. But I just wanted to give an idea of how protracted this valuation is here at $100 some dollars per share.

RS: And what would make you get out of your short thesis?

JL: Of course, the most obvious answer would be if the thesis changes. So, for example, if Palantir were to suddenly shows much higher growth than expected. But the curious thing here is the valuation has got to a point where even if, how do I put this? They had, as noted earlier, they had guided for 31% growth this year and the stock went up 23% today or so.

But curiously enough, as a short, I actually thought that guidance was very good from the short perspective. And even if – from my view, even if they had guided for 100% growth this year, that wouldn't have changed the bearish thesis.

For example, if the stock were to – if the company were to show 100% growth this year and then 100% revenue growth again in 2026, the stock will still be trading at 15x sales, which is just crazy to think about.

So at this point, it's very hard to imagine the company executing so strongly that it will change the bear thesis just because the stock, it's already pricing in exponential growth at this point. It's pricing in six or more likely 10 years of growth into the stock price.

I think what will change my view, there's thesis would - I think my main role of Palantir in a portfolio is the short position helps to hedge my other tech positions because as I noted earlier, even though I view broader market conditions to be rather bubbly, there's still names I like to own within the growth space like Meta Platforms and some others.

But given that volatility might be higher, it does – it could be nice to have some kind of hedging protection for those names just indicate that we see sometimes volatility. So offsetting some bullish positions with a more tempered view on some of these more overblown names tends to be the strategy here.

RS: Would you say the names that you do own reflect being undervalued and growth names? Is that mainly what you're focused on?

JL: Yes. So just from the math perspective, I continue to focus on names with growth just because I view growth as helping to offer a more reliable way to beat the market.

So any names I do own have to be quite undervalued and offer a strong return potential based on a risk reward basis. But definitely as I've been talking with subscribers, being positioning my portfolio in preparation for a potential volatility. Of course, as I would hope long-term readers of my work, no, I'm not a market timer.

So even now, I'm not all cash or anything. I'm still trying to invest to be able to beat the market even if the market performs well. But the idea is, this is, I do not view right now as any kind of environment to be showing aggressiveness. I was very aggressive in end of 2022 and 2023, after the tech stocks crashed, but that was with valuations lower.

But currently, I think it could be useful to warn investors that it might be tempting to get aggressive, just simply because we don't want to miss out and returns have been very strong over the last couple of years.

But it is very dangerous to show aggression when markets are this heated. And when stocks are just trading at these kind of bubbly valuations, the aggressiveness will not feel great if volatility comes back.

I again just want to caution listeners to not ignore the importance of valuation. Just historically, excessive valuations have meant greater volatility in the event of market downturn, but more importantly, just not being able to recover.

Typically you want to be able to hold stocks as they fall or better yet, buy stocks as they fall. But if the valuations are just not working out, that actually could end up being very, very bad advice. You end up just throwing good money after bad, and you may not know why, the thesis is still going well, they're still growing, but for some reason, the stock prices never recover. And valuation is a big component there.

And I guess if any listeners want to get more of my research, as you've noted, on Seeking Alpha, I host an investing group named Best Of Breed Growth Stocks.

I think the main message today is that whereas I have tended to be one of the more bullish investors on Seeking Alpha. In 2022, 2023, I might have been one of the few investors that were just still very, very bullish on tech names. But even I can recognize when valuations are just unjustifiable.

And right now I am seeing many warning signs of basically a market that is priced for perfection. So even if you are finding names that still look compelling, be mindful that the market overall is filled with a lot of bubbly pockets. I expect there to be considerable volatility ahead.